CH mine brings jobs

A map showing the location of Gregory Crinum mine, which is set to be re-opened in the first half of 2019. Sojitz

THE new owners of Central Queensland's Gregory Crinum Mine, Sojitz Corporation, are dedicated to supporting a local workforce when they begin their first phase of employment in July.

Sojitz managing director Cameron Vorias said he expected Gregory and other associated Sojitz mines in the region to employ between 200-300 workers by the end of the year.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance last week finalised the sale of Gregory Crinum Mine to Sojitz for $100 million, and Mr Vorias said the corporation was now working on the development of the site safety and training systems before any commencement of work.

"We've obviously been an active part of the Emerald community since we took ownership of Minerva Mine in 2010, and we're an integral part of this great community,” Mr Vorias said.

"Gregory is an extension of that commitment, and we've made a commitment that the majority of the workforce - if not all - will come from Emerald and its surrounds.”

Mr Vorias said he would implement rosters that allowed for a "lifestyle in the region” rather than a fly-in fly-out approach.

"We want to have our employees return to their families after every shift rather than residing in camp-style accommodation.

"We want people to have a solid foundation and be active in the local community rather than flying in and flying out.”

Sojitz prioritised supporting the town and its amenities, Mr Vorias said.

"By injecting money back into the community through a permanent workforce I think we'll inject cash back into the community and that will be good for local business.”