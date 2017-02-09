CH Nursery: end of an era as business closes

THE TIME has come for Central Highlands Nursery to close. The longest standing nursery in Emerald will shut for the final time on February 28.

Owner Dawn Garlick said it was with a heavy heart she closed the doors, but now was the time.

"It's time to call a halt,” she said.

"I've known for several years I'd have to shut down. In the downturn I decided I had to work toward shutting down because we had huge areas of plants we'd propagated that we needed to start to get rid of.”

Dawn and her husband Ray opened the nursery in 1973 as a hobby in the back yard of their house in Harris St, Emerald.

The pair had met while teaching at Emerald State School and after having children Dawn stopped teaching and worked at the nursery, which was expanded when they moved their house to Opal St, Emerald in 1987.

"We saw a need in the area,” Dawn said.

"Most people in those days used to get their plants from Fitzroy Nurseries or somewhere else freighted out by train.”

There were many things Dawn enjoyed about working in the nursery but said working side-by-side with husband Ray was one of the highlights.

"We greatly enjoyed working together. It's a job where we could both work together, and they were great years,” Dawn said.

"We've also always loved working with plants. We are rural people - it's in our blood. Ray came from a dairy farm and, of course, they grew their own vegetables and so forth, and my parents were both rural people.”

The decision to close the nursery was a combination of a downturn in the economy and the need to spend more time with Ray, who was diagnosed with advanced Parkinson's in 2007.

"I'm 71 soon and I want to be able to spend more time with Ray,” Dawn said.

"I feel very sad for the people who have been faithful customers for many years. I'm sorry to have to do it because of that.

"We've met and employed some amazing people over the years and it's been a pleasure to help them with their plant and garden needs.”

Central Highlands Nursery will close its doors on February 28. Until then there will be 50% off all stock. With plenty of plants yet to get rid of, Dawn said she would give away the plants if they were not sold.

"I'll look at giving the remaining plants to schools and hospitals in the area.”