CH rural property market hot-to-trot

IT MAY not be generating the record prices of 2007 and 2008, but farming land throughout Central Highlands is hot property at the moment.

Maguires Real Estate and Livestock owner Tim Maguire said the rural property market is currently tracking very well but is still a little behind record breaking prices of ten years ago.

"It's a combination of all factors,” he said.

"The strength of commodities is leading to a strong demand for properties. In particular, last year saw record cattle and chickpea prices.”

Following the comeback of both agricultural and livestock sectors last year, more people are looking to take advantage of the opportunity however, there aren't enough properties to go around.

"There's not a lot on the market because people are holding onto the properties,” Mr Maguire said.

"However there is solid demand which is pushing the prices up and those properties that are on the market are selling in a reasonable time frame.”

Mr Maguire said all types of farmland are selling well.

"There have been three or four sales in the Capella area which show a value of $800 per acre for a mixed and grazing farmland,” he said.

"And irrigated properties throughout the region are retrieving $3000 an acre.”

The majority of interest in the rural properties is being generated from established farming families throughout the Central Highlands region looking to expand their investments in the sector.