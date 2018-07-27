Menu
Login
The man was airlifted to Tooowoomba after sustaining injuries from a chainsaw.
The man was airlifted to Tooowoomba after sustaining injuries from a chainsaw. Contributed
News

Chainsaw victim performs first aid on himself before airlift

27th Jul 2018 5:15 PM

A MAN who suffered cuts to his leg from a chainsaw used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

On Friday afternoon the man was chopping logs just before the accident occurred.

The injured man dragged himself to a quad bike then rode to his farmhouse to call for help.

LifeFlight's Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service Rescue helicopter responded to the call.

The LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic assessed and treated the man's injuries at the farm.

He was then airlifted in a stable condition to the Toowoomba Hospital.  

chainsaw incident dalby editors picks lifeflight toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    MP's stance on abortion

    MP's stance on abortion

    News Gregory member won't support proposed reforms.

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    News Borilla Community Kindergarten's Shed Soiree is next weekend.

    Anu gives kids lesson

    Anu gives kids lesson

    News Loved singer brings show to school.

    Anakie mystery solved

    Anakie mystery solved

    News Builder of the Big Sapphire returns to the region.

    Local Partners