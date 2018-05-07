Challenge yourself

STAR POWER: Chris Walker, Mindy Durdin, Ben Kavanagh, Alex Whitehead and Reni Maitua at last year's Springsure Mountain Challenge.

Cross country: THE Springsure Mountain Challenge is back this Mother's Day and raising funds for Springsure RSL and Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

The annual charity fundraising 17km cross- country event has individuals or teams challenge their endurance in three legs through the Minerva Hills National Park, on Sunday, May 13.

Springsure Mountain Challenge committee member Mindy Durdin said the event had been running as an annual Fun Run since 2012, until it was decided to turn the run into a fundraising event a few years back.

"Three years ago the committee decided to turn the run into a fundraising event to give back to those organisations that contri- bute to our communities, and who greatly appreciate public support,” she said.

"This year the charities we will be raising funds for are Springsure RSL and Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

"Last year around 200 participants took part in the event and helped raise $6000 for the Springsure Meals on Wheels and the RFDS.”

ESS Support Services Worldwide Rolleston, is bringing along return guest former NRL player and State of Origin representative Chris Walker, along with a surprise new guest, three- time Coolangatta Gold winner and personal trainer Hayley Bateup.

Ms Durdin said the community was invited to come along and cheer the entrants home.

"Alongside a fundraising event we promote active, healthy living, as we seek to encourage participation to get the community motivated,” she said.

Check in and race bib collection is open from 6am at Springsure Golf Club.

At 7.15am walkers and teams buses take entrants up to leg two and three drop off points for a 7.30am start. Runners begin at 8am.

All entrants go into the draw for a chance to win over $1200 worth of prizes.

Online registration is open until 8pm on Friday, May 11, with cash only registrations on the day. Register online at www.centralhighlands triathlonclub.com.

This will be the final year for race director Ben Kav, who has committed his time to help organise the event since 2012.

