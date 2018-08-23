Champion inspires

AN AUSTRALIAN freestyle champion swimmer inspired seniors at the annual Central Highlands Seniors Week luncheon Tuesday.

Now a senior herself, Dawn Fraser broke and held 41 world records throughout her sporting career.

The multi-Olympic and Commonwealth Games Gold Medal winner said she spoke about her life, swimming achievements and how to keep fit as a senior citizen.

"People sit down and watch television too much,” she said.

"It's important to make sure you keep fit and get exercise, especially at my age. I am 81 next month, so I try to stay focused on keeping fit. Age is just a number to me, it's no barrier.”

She said if you wanted to live a long life it was very important to keep fit and healthy.

"I have a 15-year-old grandson and I play basketball with him. I play soccer, I play tennis, I go pushbike riding and I even go out on the jet ski,” she said.

"I mow the lawn and I help chop down trees because keeping active is very important. Everyone can do it, even young people.”

Ms Fraser said it was important to celebrate Seniors Week because it "brings a lot of people together in their communities”.

"Especially out here where all these people have to travel from far and wide to meet with people they haven't seen for months or years,” she said.

"They are really mixing with others, which is really good. That's what life is all about as you get older.”