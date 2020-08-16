We've already got Sydney and Parramatta, now Greater Sydney's multibillion-dollar "third city" needs a name of its own.

The State Government has called on Sydneysiders to dub the future economic and industrial hub set to spring up around Western Sydney (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

Known by bureaucrats as the "Aerotropolis Core", the 100ha parcel of land to the north of Bringelly - about 60km from Sydney CBD - is slated to provide thousands of new jobs in the west.

A concept image of how the future Aerotropolis might look in 2040. Picture: Arterra Interactive

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the precinct, set to be home to research, science and education facilities including a base for the CSIRO, needed a name that would become iconic in the Harbour City and beyond.

"Whatever it is ultimately called after the naming process, this part of Greater Sydney's third city will be a key driver of economic growth, jobs and opportunities across NSW and the nation for generations to come," she said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister Stuart Ayres. Picture: Adam Yip

The government has released a set of guidelines to help punters in the naming process, asking them to steer clear of commercial titles, the names of living people or the recently deceased, current place names and anything offensive of racist.

Names that are inspirational, embrace innovation or science, or reflect the culture, environment and heritage of western Sydney are recommended.

The community will be given the chance to have their say on part of the naming of Sydney’s third city. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire

"We want the community to help us come up with a list of names that reflect the area's heritage, recognise people who have contributed to NSW or honour significant figures with ties to Western Sydney," Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said.

More at the 'Name the Place' website.

Originally published as Chance to name new Australian city