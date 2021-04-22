Changed conditions on Dawson Highway for slope stabilisation

Roadworks on the Dawson Highway between Breslin and Far Streets will create changed conditions for motorists and pedestrians.

Work to stabilise an eroding section of slope along the Dawson Highway at West Gladstone will see changed conditions for motorists and pedestrians.

The 300-metre slope between Gladstone Camping Centre and the traffic lights on Far Street will undergo earthworks, footpath work, retaining wall construction, batter stabilisation works, drainage and landscaping.

The section of the Dawson Highway where stabilisation work will take place until June 30, weather permitting. Picture: Gladstone Regional Council

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said once completed, the works would remedy erosion of the exposed batter slope and deterioration of the existing retaining wall, while reducing the amount of future maintenance.

“Works will require the temporary closure of the raised concrete path and changed traffic conditions on the south-bound side of the Dawson Highway, between Breslin and Far Streets, with a signed detour in place to assist pedestrians and users,” Councillor Burnett said.

“Temporary signs have been placed to advise of the upcoming works and possible traffic delays along this stretch of the Dawson Highway.

“All works will be undertaken with the highest practical levels of safety for pedestrians, motorists, workers, cyclists and users of the area, and motorists are urged to drive carefully through the area and adhere to any changed traffic conditions.

“Gladstone Regional Council was successful in securing funding to stabilise this stretch of batter on the Dawson Highway under the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said that with strong community and local government support, the Morrison Government extended the LRCI by $1 billion in the 2020-21 Budget.

“It is rewarding to see the Gladstone Regional Council delivering a local and community project on the Dawson Highway, between Breslin and Far Street,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Projects such as this support jobs and resilience of the local economy to help our region bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Dawson Highway Batter Stabilisation project is jointly funded by the Department of

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communication, and Gladstone Regional

Council.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30, weather permitting.

