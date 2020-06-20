Changes to Central Highlands dumps in July

DUMP HOURS: The changes are in accordance with the council’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan.

THREE Central Highlands rubbish dumps will close and the operating hours of six others will change next month.

As of July 1, dumps in Capella, Rubyvale, Duaringa, Bluff, Springsure and Rolleston will have different opening hours. Those in Dingo, Comet and Fernlees sites will be shut.

Central Highlands Regional Council communities general manager John McDougall said: “It’s been almost a year since the state government introduced the Queensland Waste Levy, which resulted in a reduction of opening hours for resource recovery facilities across the Central Highlands.

“Since then we have listened to our residents and gathered feedback on what has been working and how we might be able to do better.

“While we are still juggling staff numbers and compliance with levy requirements, we have been able to make some amendments to reflect this advice. We hope these new hours will better suit the needs of these communities.”

Mr McDougall said the changes were in accordance with the council’s 2016-2026 Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan.

“This plan aims to eventually consolidate our waste facilities from 18 to nine and assist the State Government in reaching their target of zero waste to landfill by 2050,” he said.

“We all have a part to play when it comes to protecting our environment.”

The changed weekly operating hours will be as follows.

Capella: Mondays to Thursdays from 8am to 11am; Sundays 8am to 12pm

Rubyvale: Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 8am to 12pm

Duaringa: Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 8am to 11am

Bluff: Mondays to Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm; Saturdays from 12pm to 3pm

Springsure: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 8am to 11.30am.

Rolleston: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.