Channel 7 presenter’s dress ‘calamity’

Who could forget the blue and gold dress debate that broke the internet in 2015?

Well, it's happening again - but this time people are disagreeing about the colour of a Channel 7 presenter's on-air outfit.

Kendall Gilding caused chaos after sharing two photos wearing a "white" sleeveless Ted Baker frock.

"Wednesday in White! Living for this dress - the smooth lines, lapel collar detail, divine fabric, the freshest of white," she wrote on her Instagram on Thursday.

In the snaps, Kendall was posing in front of a grey wall, her blonde hair in loose waves to the side.

RELATED: Woman shares 'optical illusion' dress on TikTok

Channel 7 presenter Kendall Gilding’s dress has sparked a colour debate. Picture: Instagram/KendalGilding

But while she beamed in front of the camera, she had no idea the debate her outfit was about to cause.

"It looks blue to me," one person wrote.

"Definitely blue but beautiful," someone else agreed.

"Looking beautiful in blue babe," another said.

What colour do you see? Vote in our poll below.

It didn't take long for Kendall to respond to some of the commenters to state the dress was definitely white.

"You're not the first person to say this," she wrote.

"I think it must be the low light that we took it in!"

Her comment sparked others to jump on the bandwagon, with one writing:

"Oh no! Not another contentious clothing colour calamity on the internet... I think it looks black."

In a bid to settle the debate Kendal shared another post wearing the dress, this time behind the newsdesk in the Channel 7 Brisbane studio.

"For everyone debating whether my dress was white or blue, here's a photo in the news studio," she wrote.

She’s confirmed the dress is definitely white. Picture: Instagram/KendalGilding

In the studio photo the dress definitely appears very white, but it didn't stop some from teasing it "still looked blue".

Others admitted their mistake, writing: "I was wrong. I said blue."

"I thought is was blue too, oops lol," another said.

While many more said it didn't matter what colour it was, Kendal still looked "amazing".

The original dress that broke the internet over its colour (it still looks white and gold to me, even though I know it’s not). Picture: Twitter

Back in 2015, a photo of a stripped bodycon dress sparked mass debate and became one of the most remembered viral memes of all time.

While most people saw it as a gold and white material, it was actually black and blue - but we saw it differently because of our varying perceptions of colour based on the light around it.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Channel 7 presenter's dress 'calamity'