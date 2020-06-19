Channel 9 parts ways with Sam Newman

The recent backlash caused by Sam Newman has seen the former AFL player and the Channel 9 network part ways.

Newman tweeted out the news that he and the network had "mutually" agreed to split following severe backlash over his comments about George Floyd and ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

Throughout his time in the media, Newman has raised eyebrows with comments he makes and acts he pulls off on the air.

"Let's see how this gets reported. Can't wait. The 9 network and I have MUTUALLY decided that, in the station's best interests, I withdraw form appearing on their programs - forthwith. And, for me, the last 35-odd years have been fantastic. Really!" Newman tweeted.

His latest comments through the week however seem to have brought his longstanding run with the network to an end.

"Sam Newman announced today that he would no longer appear on Nine. The decision was made mutually and amicably," a statement from Channel 9 read.

"We thank Sam for his service with Nine over several decades. His contribution to The Footy Show was paramount to the enormous ratings success the show enjoyed over many years."

The 74-year-old was a mainstay on the Footy Show since it first went to air back in 1994, but he came under heavy fire when he unleashed an explosive rant about George Floyd while also taking aim at LeBron James.

While describing Floyd's death as "disgraceful", Newman suggested the pedestal he was being put up on as the face of the Black Lives Matter movement was wrong because of his history.

"George Floyd … is piece of s***," Newman said on his podcast You Cannot Be Serious. "He has been in jail five times, he held up a pregnant black woman with a knife, he's a drug addict, he's a crackhead and he's a pornstar."

"He's dead because of the police brutality and it never should have happened. But I am telling you who George Floyd is, now they've made a monument about him and he's a piece of shit".

The comments ignited a furious response on social media, with Channel 9 copping heavy criticism to let the man go.

A poll on if Channel 9 should sack Newman was ran earlier on Friday and received over 16,000 votes. 63 per cent of those votes said Newman should not be fired.

News of his departure from the network was met with happiness across social media.

