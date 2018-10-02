Channel 9 axes NRL Footy Show after 25 years

CHANNEL 9 has swung the axe on the NRL Footy Show.

The network is expected to confirm it has axed one of its longest running series later on Tuesday afternoon.

Nine has confirmed an intial report in The Daily Telegraph that networked executives have decided the concept will not return in any format in 2019.

The network released a statement confirming it is moving to revolutionise its rugby league coverage after another year of disastrous ratings.

"It's been an incredible ride for The Footy Show," Nine director of sport Tom Malone said.

"A quarter of a century of laughs, controversy and first-class footy analysis. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this amazing era of live sports-entertainment television - from producers, editors, camera operators, the players, guests and of course the legendary hosts.

"Fatty holds the record for the longest serving host of any prime time Australian TV show - a tribute to both his understanding of the game, his authenticity, and not to mention his incredible comedic timing. In recent years, Erin has equally brought a new energy, perspective and showed her passion for the game."

The iconic show has endured a death spiral in recent years with star hosts Paul Vautin punted to another role as well as a dramatic push to a later timeslot following the network's live Thursday night NRL coverage.

Axed.

Nine executives made a series of moves to overhaul the show at the end of the 2017 season - promoting sports presenter Erin Molan to the hosts role and slashing the budget.

It has not been enough for the show to be granted a stay of execution.

While the NRL Footy Show has proved to be a disaster in its new format, Nine's other rugby league show, 100% Footy, hosted by James Bracey on a Monday night has been a success and will continue into a second season.

Host Molan will remain with Nine and The Telegraph reports the star is negotiating a new contract.

The announcement stunned sports commentators on Tuesday.