Channing and Jenna’s shock split

CHANNING Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are splitting up after eight years of marriage, the couple have announced in a joint statement today.

The Magic Mike hunk and actor and dancer Dewan married in Malibu in 2009 after meeting on the set of the film Step Up.

"Hey world! So … We have something we would like to share," the couple said in a remarkably chuppper joint statement released to People Magazine today.

"First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts'. So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction," they continued.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan at The Hateful Eight World Premiere

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan & Jenna."

The pair met on the set of 2006 film Step Up.

The couple have one child, a daughter named Everly, who was born in 2013.

Throughout their relationship, the high profile couple have presented as publicly very loved up, Tatum going so far as to pen a letter praising his wife that was published in Cosmopolitan Magazine last year.

"I knew our connection was really powerful, but I wasn't sure what our relationship was going to be," Tatum wrote.

"Then one day, Jenna just blurted out that she knew exactly what she wanted in life and she didn't have to look for it anymore because it was me. She had no idea what I'd say or how I'd react, but that was her truth.

"I remember feeling this incredible rush - it was the sexiest thing she'd ever done for me. I felt strength, because in that moment, she had accepted every part of me, the good and the bad. And I knew she wasn't auditioning me or hoping I'd meet some set of expectations.

"That radical authenticity of hers was what made me fall head over heels in love. Before I experienced it, I wouldn't have known how to ask for it. Now I know it's what I was always craving."

As recently as March 19, the couple appeared to be spending family time together - Tatum posting a picture of he and his wife with painted faces thanks to their "little tyrant fairy artist" daughter:

Earlier this year, Dewan spoke to Health Magazine about the public perception that she and her handsome husband had a "perfect life" - explaining that the pair in fact worked hard at their relationship, going as far as to schedule "sex sessions."

"When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one's perfect," she said to the mag. "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa."

