Channing Tatum and Jessie J: Hints we all missed

by Jill Robinson
15th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

WE MAY have only just found out about it, but Channing Tatum and Jessie J were already hinting at their romance on social media a month ago.

Reports recently surfaced that the unlikely pair have been dating for the past couple of months, following Tatum's split from his wife, Jenna Dewan.

Tatum is back in the dating game. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Tatum is back in the dating game. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

While the Magic Mike actor and British singer are yet to confirm the reports, they were dropping clues about their relationship just a few weeks ago, according to The Sun.

Tatum, 38, was caught commenting on one of Jessie's Instagram Live videos on September 16, posting a series of happy emojis.

Fans on Twitter also claimed the actor - who split from Dewan in April after nine years of marriage - attended the pop star's concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City last weekend.

One wrote: "Got four tickets to @JessieJ tonight at sodo if anyone wants them! Also @channingtatum is here?"

For her part, Jessie, 30, also dropped a few clues on social media.

On September 11 she shared a black and white snap of her in sports-style lingerie.

She captioned it: "After this picture was taken I put Pony on and danced around my hotel room like a lunatic."

Magic Mike fans will know the Ginuwine song featured prominently in the 2012 film and saw Tatum perform a sexy dance.

Then on October 6, the stars were seen at a minigolf course, with one user writing on Twitter: "Who knew a minigolf job could be so crazy? … Jessie J and Channing Tatum came in to play a round … They had a bodyguard and a few other people.

"LOL they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play … We hugged and got a pic and then I got to hear Jessie singing Somebody To Love with the radio at the end of the course."

It's unclear how long Tatum and Jessie J have known each other - but US Weekly, which first reported the news, pointed out that their connection dates back to at least 2015 when they appeared on stage together at the MTV Movie Awards as Jessie and Mark Wahlberg presented Tatum with an award.

 

The now-couple met at least three years ago. Picture: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The now-couple met at least three years ago. Picture: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

