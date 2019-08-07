Menu
Login
Charge after boy thrown from London Tate
Charge after boy thrown from London Tate
Crime

Charge after boy thrown from art gallery balcony

7th Aug 2019 6:24 AM

A BRITISH youth court has ordered a teenager be held on a charge of attempted murder for allegedly throwing a six-year-old boy from a 10th-floor viewing gallery at London's Tate Modern museum.

The 17-year-old boy appeared at Bromley Youth Court and spoke to confirm his name, address, date of birth and British nationality. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The child, a French national, was flown to a hospital after plummeting five storeys to a roof in the incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon when the popular gallery was packed with visitors.

He is in critical but stable condition after suffering a sustained bleed on his brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms.

Police said the suspect and the victim had no connection. Detective Chief Superintendent John Massey said this was a "truly shocking incident" that was treated as an isolated event "with no distinct or apparent motive".

The teen will appear at London's Central Criminal Court on Thursday.

Tate Modern, Britain's leading gallery of modern art, sits on the south bank of the River Thames and was visited by almost six million people last year.

More Stories

crime editors picks london tate modern

Top Stories

    Rising champion named

    Rising champion named

    News Clermont woman on a mission to reshape beef industry.

    Flynn to share in new funding

    Flynn to share in new funding

    News Government providing record funding for schools.

    Tee off with a gold medallist

    Tee off with a gold medallist

    News Chance to play golf with Olympic gold medallist.

    Author lends her voice for health

    Author lends her voice for health

    News Author says it's important to focus on mental health.