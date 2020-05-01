Charities injected with $58,000 virus booster

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Federal Government investment would help charities and community groups continue to provide emergency cash payments, food, everyday bills, transport and school supplies.

MACKAY’s charities are under increased strain as the coronavirus health emergency hits the back pockets of households.

Three community organisations have been given a $58,000 booster from the Federal Government, as part of a $100 million national Community Support Package.

Mackay’s George Street Neighbourhood Centre Association was the biggest winner, receiving $30,901.

Bowen Community Council will be given $17,881, while Clermont Community Housing and Other Services will receive $9,279.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the investment would help these services continue to provide emergency cash payments, food, everyday bills, transport and school supplies.

“Many people reaching out to these services may have never needed this type of assistance before, so we need to make sure we have the right supports in place to help people through this period and bounce back stronger when it’s over,” Ms Landry said.

Families and Social Services minister Anne Ruston said the funding would allow charities to streamline their supply chains, increase their workforce and help more people.

Families and Social Services minister Anne Ruston said the funding would allow charities to streamline their supply chains, increase their workforce and help more people.

The state-based charities, St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland and the Salvation Army will also share in $4.1 million from the scheme.