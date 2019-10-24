Charity event to improve the lives of those suffering with cancer

GOLF DAY: Members of the Emerald committee of the Breast and Prostate Cancer Association of Queensland are holding a charity golf day at Emerald on October 26.

A CENTRAL Queensland committee has its sights set on a hole-in-one this weekend, with hopes to raise both funds and cancer awareness at its first ever charity golf day.

The Emerald committee of the Breast and Prostate Cancer Association of Queensland will host an 18-hole ambrose on Saturday, October 26, at the Emerald Golf Club to inject much-needed funds back into the community.

Committee member Gerry Huston said they were proud to provide so much assistance across the region for those affected by breast and prostate cancer.

“We support anyone affected locally through care packages and financial assistance for things like new tyres or registration, dental work or mowing, it’s all extra costs they may not be able to afford,” she said.

All funds raised through the charity golf day will also assist with upskilling the nurses and purchasing new equipment for the Central Highlands.

“We’re very proud that we can do that for our region,” Ms Huston said.

“We understand they are going through a tough time already, so if we can help out in any way possible, it’s just really rewarding.”

Registrations open at 10am for teams of three or four, in time for a 10.30am start. Entry costs $50 a person which includes registration and a sausage sizzle.

The 18-hole round is open to men and women of all ages and abilities, and will include a betting hole, nearest the pin, raffles and plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Emerald’s Rotary Club will be on the barbecue with burgers and sausages available to purchase throughout the event.

Ms Huston encouraged anyone who wanted to have a great day out to head down to the Emerald Golf Club and have a go.

“Its going to be an awesome day, a great atmosphere, lots of fun and most importantly they are supporting a great cause,” she said.

“They’re giving back to our community and people who are battling breast and prostate cancer locally.

“Buying that raffle ticket will support someone, and that amount may seem very little but it’s very meaningful.”

For bookings, contact Matt and Lauren at the Emerald Golf Pro Shop by calling 07 4982 1793.