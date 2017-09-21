Charity 'flush' with support after dunking at hotel

THANKS to community spirit and a specially built dunking machine, the Capricorn Hotel in Blackwater raised a whopping $4430 for charity.

The community fundraiser was held to support the hotel's bartender, Laura Anderson, who took part in the nationwide fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation known as the U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the year.

After smashing its goal of $3000, the Capricorn Hotel placed 20th out of 354registered venues throughout Queensland.

ISS Facility Services was given the challenge of building the purpose-built dunking machine, which 'dunked' a huge range of nominated participants.

Capricorn Hotel manager Doug McCleary said it was a sensational effort from the community.

"To raise that amount of money from a small town like Blackwater is incredible,” Doug said.

"The community can give themselves a pat on the back.”

Laura was the first participant in the dunking chair when the event kicked off, with Doug being the last participant to get the "toilet flush” experience.

"I've never been as cold in my life,” he said.

The local community came together to support the cause, including members of the police, Ergon Energy, the local newsagent, ISS Facility Services, Capricorn Hotel staff, and teachers from Blackwater State School contributed hugely as well.

About 20 people nominated to be dunked in order to raise money for the foundation.

"The community that was here was so involved, it was wonderful to see,” Doug said.

"It was a real family day out. In the world today, people take everything too seriously. They need to have a bit of fun - and that's what this did.”