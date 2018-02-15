Charity gala to tackle suffering

MENTAL HEALTH: Shane Webcke will be one of the guest speakers at the Elders 'Give It' Charity Gala held in the Clermont Civic Centre Saturday, February 24.

ARE you interested in attending a local gala? Come along to Elders 'Give It' Charity Gala, where you can enjoy a fabulous evening and contribute to a great cause.

Elders Give It is the Elders employee contribution program designed to raise funds for key organisations that help our rural communities.

All funds raised on the evening will go to beyondblue to help create awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental health.

Elders Clermont Sales support officer and charity gala co-organiser Fiona James said this was the first time an event of this kind had been held in Clermont.

"We wanted to run the event for mental health, because it has been so dry and there has been ongoing drought for many years up here,” Mrs James said.

"We just want to give back to our clients in our community and let people know there is an avenue out here in the bush to seek help if you need it.”

According to Mrs James, the whole Isaac region and wider community will benefit from the evening.

She encourages people to come along and support the evening, because mental health is something that affects everyone.

"A lot of people out there are suffering silently and to get behind us and support this event will go a long way and could even save someone's life,” she said.

Held in the Clermont Civic Centre, there will be canapés on arrival, a two-course meal, raffles, auctions and a few games throughout the evening.

Guest speakers Shane Webcke and a beyondblue representative will talk about mental health.

Tameaka Powell will be providing the musical entertainment later in the night, so bring along your dancing shoes and party the night away.

Elders Give It

Venue: Clermont Civic Centre.

Date: Saturday, February 24. Doors open at 5.30pm. Speeches start at 6.30pm.

Tickets: Sales close Friday, February 16, contact Elders Clermont for more information on 49831388.