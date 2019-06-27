Charity weekend planned for kids

LOCAL not-for-profit charity Future Hope has a big year ahead.

In August, the volunteer-run group will put on two back-to-back events - a gala night and a charity golf day - to raise money for children in need.

Founder Tamara Walker said the events would give people the chance to "make a difference in the community” and help the 27 AIDS/HIV-affected orphans in northern Thailand, 91 children in Uganda and the sick, disadvantaged and special needs' children in Queensland supported by the charity.

"The idea of the gala night is an opportunity to get dressed right up and to come out and have a beautiful three-course meal,” Ms Walker said.

"We've also got Anna Farquhar doing live music for us. We've got auctions and raffles - it's going to be a really great night.”

Auction items include two nights' accommodation, breakfast and a $100 food and beverage voucher for the luxurious Emporium Hotel in Brisbane, five nights' accommodation at a resort in Vanuatu and a cricket bat signed by the Bulls Masters.

The special guest at both the gala and the golf day will be Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong, who Ms Walker said was "an exceptionally lovely man, a great speaker”.

Australian Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong will be attending Future Hope's Gala Night and Charity Golf Day. Contributed

People who come along to the charity golf day will even get the chance to play alongside Mr Armstrong, with two spots on his three-player ambrose team going up for auction. Bidding starts at $51.

"He's quite a good golfer, I've heard,” Ms Walker said.

She said there was no fundraising goal for the weekend, just a determination to raise as much money as possible for the children who need

it.

"It's going to be a really great weekend for Emerald,” she said.