Menu
Login
TOP PUPS: The name Charlie is the most common dog name, according to RACQ.
TOP PUPS: The name Charlie is the most common dog name, according to RACQ. TREVOR VEALE
Pets & Animals

Charlie crowned most popular dog's name

30th May 2019 4:08 PM

CHARLIE, Bella, Ruby, Max and Molly are the five most popular dog names, according to RACQ.

The discovery comes after the automotive body today revealed its most commonly insured pet breeds and names.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said 87 per cent of policies in the last 12 months were taken out for dogs, with the highest insured animal being the maltese cross.

For cats, it was the domestic shorthair swiping the prize from the family-friendly ragdoll.

Ms Hunter said no matter the name or breed of the animal, it was important owners considered whether they needed pet insurance.

"Insurance is all about protection from risk and the unpredictable, and when it comes to pets, unpredictability comes with the territory," she said.

animals dog dog name rspca
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Community pays tribute to Jamie

    Community pays tribute to Jamie

    News Family and friends of Jamie Lyngkuist pay tribute to Jamie after he sadly passed away

    New mine to bring jobs

    New mine to bring jobs

    News Project lifts coal morale after protests.

    Big dream is one step closer

    Big dream is one step closer

    News Singers on their way to the big time.

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    News 10 years of serving his electorate.