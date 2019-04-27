Charlize snaps: ‘Maybe ask next time?’

CHARLIZE Theron has called out a French TV presenter live on air after he kissed her female interpreter without the woman's permission.

The awkward moment came as Theron and Long Shot co-star Seth Rogen appeared on French chat show Touche pas à mon poste (or, It's Only TV).

Approaching Rogen and Theron, TV presenter Cyril Hanouna appeared to surprise the pair's French interpreter by leaning in to plant a big kiss on her cheek:

Theron watched on for the slightly uncomfortable kiss.

The smooch also seemed to surprise Theron and Rogen.

"Oh, wow. That was … maybe ask, next time?" Theron told the host, fixing him with a steely gaze:

“Maybe ask, next time?”

Hanouna then reportedly asked the interpreter if she had enjoyed and was "titillated" by the kiss.

That exchange was in French, so Theron and Rogen seemingly were not aware that he was making light of the issue either.

Social media has been divided about Theron's actions - some thanking her for standing up for the woman, others arguing that a kiss on the cheek (wanted or not) is a common French custom. Others have pointed out that this isn't the first time a French TV host has faced criticism for unwanted physical advances:

Theron, 43, made headlines last week when she revealed in a new interview that her seven-year-old child Jackson is a girl.

The Academy Award-winner said Jackson was born a male but revealed to her four years ago that she was actually a girl.

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," the Atomic Blonde star told The Daily Mail.

"Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, 'I am not a boy!'

"So there you go. I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive.

"They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide."

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012 and her second daughter, August, in 2015.

Theron and Seth Rogen in their new film Long Shot. Picture: AP