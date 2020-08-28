Menu
Uriana is a Calico girl born in April 2018 and is looking for her forever home with the help of CQ Pet Rescue.
Pets & Animals

Chatty mumma cat is searching for her forever home

Kristen Booth
28th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
EVERY week we feature a furry little friend, from CQ Pet Rescue, who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Uriana.

Uriana arrived at CQPR as a single mum trying her best to look after her three little kittens.

Well, she’s done an amazing job and they are about to leave home so now it’s time for her!

Uriana is a pretty Calico girl born in April 2018, who has shown to be rather a talkative lass.

She is a wonderfully affectionate girl who loves to smooch with her humans and particularly the kids.

She is great with other cats and is slowly getting used to dogs.

If you would like to give this young mum a second chance at a lovely life, put your application in today.

Uriana comes desexed, feline aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations. Adoption cost is $150.

For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.

cq pet rescue furry friends new cat pet adoption pet of the week
