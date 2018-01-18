CHDC has mapped out another big year

FULL HOUSE: More than 240 people attended the inaugural AgTeCH17: Build it, Use it, Profit held in Emerald on 8 November 2017.

FULL HOUSE: More than 240 people attended the inaugural AgTeCH17: Build it, Use it, Profit held in Emerald on 8 November 2017. Contributed

CENTRAL Highlands Development Corporation will hold a wide range of events in 2018 to support the agribusiness community.

Currently planned events for the year are as follows:

The Central Highlands Accelerate Agribusiness Advisory Group goes on the road to Rolleston, Springsure, Emerald and Capella from Wednesday to Friday, March 7-9, to engage widely with local agribusiness and seek interest from those who would like to actively participate or find out more about the CHAA activities.

CHDC Economic Futures forum in Emerald in March.

CHDC hopes to support our current and future exporters with tours of the Townsville, Mackay and Gladstone Ports in early May, before Beef Australia 2018, and tailored workshops later in the year.

CHDC will host a start-up weekend in September with River City Labs to follow up on interest from AgTeCH17.

Another key area of focus for CHDC is working with local horticultural producers to establish a community food system and promotional platform, supported by market research and events, such as the Farm to Fine Dining event in August.

This month will see the release of the region's first Agribusiness Capability Statement.

The CHDC says the document will help local businesses to stand out by providing an overview of Central Highlands' capability in agribusiness, technology, services and research industries, and include examples of some of the many regionally based organisations.