Cheapest ever: $80 overseas flights drop

Fly to Malaysia for as little as $80.

Australian travellers are being wooed to book an Asian holiday with some of the cheapest international flights ever.

AirAsia has launched a mega flash flight sale, with fares from Australia starting from just $80.

Until Wednesday, AirAsia is offering travellers some of the lowest fares ever to destinations including Bali, Thailand and Malaysia.

Fares start from $80 for flights from the Gold Coast to Kuala Lumpur, and from $89 from Melbourne (Avalon) to KL.

From Perth, travellers can snap up $89 flights to Bali, Lombok and KL.

There are also $103 flights from Brisbane to Bangkok, and $104 flights from Sydney to KL.

The Malaysia-based budget airline describes the fares as "some of the lowest ever".

"As the airline that enables everyone to fly, we are thrilled to be launching this sale for our long-haul destinations," AirAsia Group head of commercial Amanda Woo says.

"Not only are there promo seats on sale, we've also ensured there is an extended travel period from March through to the end of October to appeal to a broad range of travellers.

"We are confident that these incredible deals will be snapped up quickly, so we advise bargain hunters to get in quickly to avoid disappointment."

While some cases of coronavirus have been reported in Malaysia and Thailand, the Australian Government's official travel advice for Malaysia remains at "exercise normal safety precautions", while for Thailand and Indonesia, it recommends travellers "exercise a high degree of caution", a level that hasn't changed since the detection of coronavirus.

For updates, keep an eye on Smartraveller.

AIRASIA SALE FARES INCLUDE:

Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur from $89 one way

Brisbane to Bangkok from $103 one way

Gold Coast to Kuala Lumpur from $80 one way

Sydney to Kuala Lumpur from $104 one way

Perth to Bali from $89 one way

The sale flights are bookable until February 26 via the AirAsia website or mobile app, for travel between March 1 and October 31, 2020.

Fares are one-way and don't include meals and checked luggage.