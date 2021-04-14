Check out the view from this epic penthouse

This stunning sub-penthouse apartment in Milsons Point is like living in your own ivory tower … and with no compromising on space.

This stunning sub-penthouse apartment in Milsons Point is like living in your own ivory tower … and with no compromising on space.

It's true that apartment living for so many people means compromising on space, but when you consider the palatial footprint of this sky high home, there is no real sacrifice.

The four-bedroom sub penthouse, which is one of just two on the 25th floor, has 241sq of living space totalling 311 sqm on title.

MORE: Aussie billionaire circles island escape

'Worst' house is Sydney's last under $900k

The apartment includes a dedicated home office, multiple outdoor areas, ample storage and an expansive lock up garage. There are even sweeping harbour views - something that most freestanding houses in Sydney just can't offer.

Located in the Grandview building on Alfred St, the property has all the perks of a luxury complex from the five star foyer complete with chandeliers and a concierge, to the on site resident swimming pool and gym.

The beautiful living room has its own window to the world.

Apartment 25A includes an open living and dining zone that spills out to a covered terrace and winter garden with a panoramic 270-degree vista capturing Lavender Bay across Barangaroo and Walsh Bay to the Blue Mountains.

The views are sensational.

The sleek contemporary kitchen has New York marble finishes, features Wolf appliances, room for two fridges, a grand island bench and access to the terrace.

Like a private wing removed from the main living area, there is an additional family room and separate balcony, which means the apartment has plenty of room for family members or guests to relax in privacy.

Not a bad spot for some breakfast and reading.

A separate study has natural light, an integrated desk and storage cupboard, perfect for those who choose to work from home.

Each of the four bedrooms have built-ins while the main features a vast walk-in wardrobe, a spa ensuite and personal covered balcony. As well as a full family bathroom, the apartment has a convenient powder room with a hidden laundry.

The layout is very liveable too.

All the pluses expected of a stylish harbourside sub-penthouse are there including ducted airconditioning, heated marble floors, a fireplace and a garage large enough for up to four cars with an adjoining lockup store room.

It comes with a super stylish bathroom.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-parking space apartment at 25A/70 Alfred St, Milsons Point goes to auction at 6pm on May 6 through Nigel Mukhi of Di Jones Neutral Bay, with a price guide of $6.5 million.

Originally published as Check out the view from this epic penthouse