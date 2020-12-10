Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
File photo of a woman's hands in front of her face.
File photo of a woman's hands in front of her face.
News

Chef breached domestic violence order twice in one night

Kristen Camp
10th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gympie region chef and apprentice butcher breached a domestic violence order twice in one night when her verbally abused a woman who had an order out against him, and destroyed her property.

The man pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on December 7, to two charges of breaching a domestic violence order and was fined $700 with no conviction recorded.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

On October 28, police were called to the woman's home in the Gympie region. They spoke with a friend of the woman who said the man had been at her house, had been verbally abusive and pushed the veranda screen door off its rollers.

Police prosecutor Michelle Campbell said the man returned to the house later that evening, after police had left. The quickly returned and arrested him.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said his client now had a new job and would be moving to the Gold Coast.

"He has a new place to move into … he's taken this opportunity to start fresh," Mr Anderson said.

More Stories

gympie courtlist gympie domestic violence
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

        Premium Content UPDATE: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

        Breaking Multiple crews are currently on the scene of a major crash.

        ‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

        Premium Content ‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

        Health She led the response after the Grosvenor mine blast, but that’s only one of the...

        478 customers without power after 65,500 lightning strikes

        Premium Content 478 customers without power after 65,500 lightning strikes

        Weather There were more than 200,000 lightning strikes recorded across the Mackay...

        30 young cricketers don new uniforms after business donation

        Premium Content 30 young cricketers don new uniforms after business donation

        Cricket Three local teams have managed to purchase all new sun protection thanks to support...