Chemical spill from rollover closes Bruce Highway

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was closed chemicals spill from the truck.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was closed chemicals spill from the truck.

A TRUCK rollover resulting in a chemical spill led to the two-hour closure of the Bruce Highway and a man being taken to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Clairview, 117km south of Mackay, at 9.33pm Sunday.

She said the man in his 40s was treated for minor injuries before being taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was closed because of a chemical spill from the truck.

Truck rollover on the Bruce Highway, 1km south of Carmila Township (Mackay). The highway is closed due to a chemical spill from the truck. Please avoid the area if you can or expect delays #QLDTraffic pic.twitter.com/CUJ7A2pcGA — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 15, 2020

A Transport and Main Roads alert said traffic was impacted until midnight.

Subscriber benefits:

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered