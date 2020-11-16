Menu
Chemical spill from rollover closes Bruce Highway

Zizi Averill
Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
A TRUCK rollover resulting in a chemical spill led to the two-hour closure of the Bruce Highway and a man being taken to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Clairview, 117km south of Mackay, at 9.33pm Sunday.

She said the man in his 40s was treated for minor injuries before being taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was closed because of a chemical spill from the truck.

A Transport and Main Roads alert said traffic was impacted until midnight.

