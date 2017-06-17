Cherwell Creek bridge replacement on track

ROADWORK activity has hit overdrive for one of this year's biggest road projects for Isaac Regional Council, after some delays due to Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the Australian Government is contributing up to $2.75 million toward the replacement of the Cherwell Creek Bridge.

"We are seeing major headway as final concrete pours are conducted. Most importantly for the community the new two-lane concrete bridge will be seven metres higher than the current bridge, and have a one-in-100 year flood immunity," Mr Chester said.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said Tropical Cyclone Debbie caused damage to some of the repair works but the contractor delivering the project is now driving ahead.

"I am extremely proud of the progress made on this vital project, which will improve traffic flow for motorists, road safety, and flood immunity," Ms Landry said.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said pre-cast bridge components are expected to be delivered shortly and are expected to be installed later this month.

"The bridge is expected to be completed in late 2017," Cr Baker said.

The Cherwell Creek Bridge Replacement project was jointly funded with the Australian Government providing $2.75 million under the Bridges Renewal Programme on a 50:50 funding share arrangement with Isaac Regional Council.

Isaac Regional Council also contributed a further $500,000 as part of its 2016-17 Connecting Our Communities program. For further information on the Bridges Renewal Programme, visit http://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/Bridgesrenewal/Index.aspx.