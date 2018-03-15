Chickpea boom tripped

ROLLESTON farmers say there is a more pressing and detrimental tariff we should be discussing, but it has been overshadowed by Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs on Australian steel by 25 per cent.

As of March 1, the $1.1 billion industry was effectively shut out of one of their largest export markets, India, with the trade tariff on chickpeas sitting at 60 per cent, doubling the barrier they imposed back in December.

Agricultural Minister David Littleproud has sent a "please explain” to his Indian counterpart seeking answers about the move which could essentially cripple the industry.

Farm manager of a family owned farm near Rolleston Simon Currant said he found it ridiculous that "the Australian Government has not gone to the same effort for Australian farmers as they have for Trump's tariffs on Australian steel”.

"The tariff on chickpeas has received nowhere near the same media coverage as what Trump's tariffs have,” he said.

"The chickpea industry is worth double of what the Australian steel industry is.

"India is our biggest export market and we have essentially been locked out. There is only so much our secondary market can take.

"Hopefully they can develop more markets with other countries in Asia, so we have somewhere else to export too.”

He said there was no crop dry land farmers in Central Queensland could grow to substitute the return chickpeas had given in the last two to three years.

Ruth Jones and her husband David farm chickpeas and wheat 40km north of Rolleston.

Ruth said they had been hit hard by the tariff.

"We don't know if we will plant chickpeas this year, it depends on the price,” she said. "If it's not viable to plant, we won't plant it.

"We aim more for profit than cash flow, if the price isn't there, we won't be planting it.”

She said the tariff imposed by India had dropped the price back a fair bit.

"It is still $600 a tonne which isn't too bad,” she said. "But it is a high maintenance crop, whereas wheat is fairly fuss free to grow.

"We wouldn't be reaping the rewards.”

It is safe to say the lucrative days of the chickpea boom have ended.