Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A child is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.
A child is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.
News

UPDATE: Child to be airlifted after near drowning

Saavanah Bourke
22nd Jan 2020 2:23 PM | Updated: 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4PM: 

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesman said their helicopter is awaiting to take off from Stanthorpe Hospital. 

"We are waiting to take off any minute now and will be heading to Queensland's Children's Hospital in Brisbane."

EARLIER 1.30PM. 

A CHILD is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokesman said the incident occurred at a dam on a private address in Cottonvale about 1.30pm.

"The child has been transported in a critical condition," the spokesman said.

"A helicopter is on route and the incident is still ongoing."

ambulances breaking news near-drowning police stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Work experience for regional students

        Work experience for regional students

        News A vacation work program has been developed by three CQ councils.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 2:39 PM
        BIG BEEF: Can new trade tariffs boost CQ beef?

        premium_icon BIG BEEF: Can new trade tariffs boost CQ beef?

        News The agreements apply to Queensland’s beef exports, an industry that already reaped...

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Get the best local news from the locals you know

        Councillor steps into new chapter

        premium_icon Councillor steps into new chapter

        News Paul Bell looks back on his 35 years in local government