Menu
Login
News

Three children die in horrific house fire

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Jun 2019 7:46 AM

 

Three children have tragically died in a house fire in the NSW Hunter Valley.

Earlier reports indicated there were grave concerns for the child, who was reported missing as the Brittliffe Close house became engulfed in flames, about 3.30am, according to reports.

About 20 firefighters were called to the fire at Brittliffe Close, and emergency services remain at the scene.

"We came out into the street and the house was on fire," a neighbour told Nine. "There's so many children inside. It's just a shocking thing to happen."

Inside the home lived a family of six, including four children.

Two other children were reported to have survived the blaze at the family home in Singleton and have been taken to Singleton hospital, according to earlier reports from the Nine Network.

Four people were taken to Singleton Hospital, and two were later transferred to John Hunter Hospital, according to reports.

One child is feared dead after a massive house fire in Singleton. Picture: Nine
One child is feared dead after a massive house fire in Singleton. Picture: Nine

Firefighters were initially unable to enter the home because of the intensity of the blaze.

It's expected that firefighters will remain at the home, working on containing the embers for the rest of the day.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fire hunter valley

Top Stories

    Blackwater crime wrap, June 16-22

    Blackwater crime wrap, June 16-22

    News Read on to find out all the latest in crime news from Blackwater.

    Quad bike rollover near Dysart

    Quad bike rollover near Dysart

    News A man was flown to hospital after a quad bike rollover near Dysart.

    Teacher recalls incredible journey

    Teacher recalls incredible journey

    News Long-time resident of Emerald recalls fond memories.

    Mowerman a true hero

    Mowerman a true hero

    News His mission to support Aussie kids.