Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police investigation is under way after a child was struck by a car in a driveway following a domestic violence incident.
A police investigation is under way after a child was struck by a car in a driveway following a domestic violence incident.
Crime

Police investigate how child came to be hit in driveway

by Judith Kerr
1st Sep 2020 6:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A child is being treated at the Queensland Children's Hospital after being hit by a car in the driveway of a Loganholme property this morning.

Police said they were called to the Drews Rd address after a domestic violence incident just after 9.35am.

The Department of Child Safety is investigating along with police and QPS units.

An ambulance was called but because of the nature of the incident no more details are available.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Child in hospital after hit in driveway

child safety crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Collinsville coal result a ‘win for regional Queensland’

        Premium Content Collinsville coal result a ‘win for regional Queensland’

        Politics What the outcome means for controversial North Qld project.

        CQ leader commits $75M to sealing ‘notorious’ rural road

        Premium Content CQ leader commits $75M to sealing ‘notorious’ rural road

        Politics Locals push to get the 74-kilometre unsealed section fixed after a motorcyclist was...

        Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        Premium Content Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        News It has prompted an attack from a Federal Government minister

        ‘Barry’ shows plenty of heart in Eagle Farm outing

        Premium Content ‘Barry’ shows plenty of heart in Eagle Farm outing

        Horses ‘He got a pretty fair squeeze-up at the start but that didn’t put him off his...