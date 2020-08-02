Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Dangers of fire demonstrated
News

Child started a fire that burnt a man

Michael Nolan
by
2nd Aug 2020 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to a Glenvale home after reports that a child had started a fire in a bedroom cupboard. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the crews arrived at the Balonne Rd address about 8pm. 

"The fire was extinguished upon arrival," she said. 

"We ventilated the area and made the scene safe."  

Paramedics transported a 49-year-old man to the Toowoomba Hospital with minor burns on his hand. 

They also treated five people for smoke inhalation. 

accidental fire fire glenvale fire toowoomba fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        premium_icon Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        Rugby Union ‘Now the kids are keen as mustard and can’t wait to get back into it.’

        ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        Business Organisers have expressed concern for everyone impacted by coronavirus.

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt

        Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        premium_icon Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        Crime The worker was caught drug driving along the main road at the mining town.