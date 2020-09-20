Child suffers head injury in rollover
A 38-year-old woman and a child have been taken to hospital after a rollover on the Sunshine Coast.
Paramedics were called to Steve Irwin Way just before 3pm after a car rolled near Amy Dr.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a child suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital alongside a 38-year-old woman with a possible spinal injury.
They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported the crash had been cleared.