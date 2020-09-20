Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics were called to a crash at Steve Irwin Way.
Paramedics were called to a crash at Steve Irwin Way.
Breaking

Child suffers head injury in rollover

Felicity Ripper
20th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 38-year-old woman and a child have been taken to hospital after a rollover on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to Steve Irwin Way just before 3pm after a car rolled near Amy Dr.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a child suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital alongside a 38-year-old woman with a possible spinal injury.

Young man charged with assault after fight at market

Drivers sprung speeding in costly start to holidays

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported the crash had been cleared.

More Stories

ambulances crash paramedics rollover steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Frenchville Bushrangers V Magpies Mongrels

        Premium Content REPLAY: Frenchville Bushrangers V Magpies Mongrels

        Softball and Baseball REPLAY: Catch the action from Frenchville Bushrangers, Magpies Mongrels showdown

        How you can pay your respects for Miners Memorial Day

        Premium Content How you can pay your respects for Miners Memorial Day

        Community COVID-19 pandemic has required changes to the way the service is held.

        Indigenous artists share stories and culture through artworks

        Premium Content Indigenous artists share stories and culture through...

        Art & Theatre VOTE NOW: Winning artist will have their work reproduced on polo shirts.

        Poll closing soon: Projects you want our pollies to deliver

        Poll closing soon: Projects you want our pollies to deliver

        Politics Vote now to have your say on this region’s future.