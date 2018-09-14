WATCH: Childcare centre evacuated, house destroyed by fire

Children from the Murwillumbah Early Education Centre have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a neighbouring property.

Children from the Murwillumbah Early Education Centre have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a neighbouring property. Rachel Drew

UPDATE: 5.30pm

THE manager of a Murwillumbah childcare centre evacuated due to a housefire today has praised the efforts of their children.

Murwillumbah Early Education Centre manager Renae Van Eck said around 35 children, aged up to five years, were at the centre when the blaze broke out.

"While there is a vacant lot between ourselves and the house, we were safe at all times but to ensure the safety of our children and staff we evacuated the building," Ms Van Eck said.

"We called our parents and they came quickly and collected their children.

"It was scary but we rehearse our fire drills regularly, so the staff and children went into action like a drill and were amazing. I am really proud of everyone for how they acted safely and quickly to leave the building."

Ms Van Eck said while her centre was undamaged and no-one hurt, her heart went out to the family of the house that burned down.

"I'm just devastated for the family," she said.

"We are a really close community and our children share the same school bus. They are a young family and I just can't fathom how it must be for them."

Drone footage of house fire: Incredible aerial footage of a house fire in Murwilllumbah.

EARLIER: 4.30pm

EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a housefire in Murwillumbah after a blaze broke out, forcing the evacuation of a neighbouring childcare centre.

NSW Fire and Rescue Murwillumbah station commander Greg Hayes said they were called to the fire around 3.20pm today, arriving to find the Commercial Road property well engulfed in flames.

Additional firetrucks from Kingscliff and Tweed Heads were called, while ambulance and police services were also on hand.

Captain Hayes said a woman and a child in the house at the time of the fire had escaped unharmed, but the whereabouts of the family dog remained unknown.

He said the house had been destroyed by the fire, with live ammunition within the house causing further explosions.

Capt Hayes said children from the neighbouring Murwillumbah Early Education Centre were evacuated as a precaution while around 25 firefighters battled the blaze.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were on standby at the scene but no-one had suffered injuries at this stage.