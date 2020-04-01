Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Parents pulling their children from child care while centres are urged to remain open during the pandemic is driving businesses to the edge.
Parents pulling their children from child care while centres are urged to remain open during the pandemic is driving businesses to the edge.
Parenting

Childcare crisis looming as virus pushes centres to brink

by Matthew Killoran
1st Apr 2020 9:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIANS are being warned a childcare shortage is coming on the other side of the coronavirus crisis as parents pull children from centres, putting many in the industry on the brink of shutting down.

Childcare and early learning will be considered at the next National Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Noosa Outlook Childcare Centre director Anna Backman said more than 60 per cent of their parents had withdrawn from the service in the past week.

Australian Childcare Alliance vice-president Nesha Hutchinson.
Australian Childcare Alliance vice-president Nesha Hutchinson.

She said if childcare centres were forced to close there would be shortages when parents were ready to return to work.

Australian Childcare Alliance vice-president Nesha Hutchinson warned up to 80 per cent of childcare centres across the country could close if nothing changed.

"Services are being brought to the brink of collapse because parents, quite rightly, don't understand why they should pay for a service they're not getting," she said.

Ms Hutchinson said the industry wanted the Government to pay 85 per cent of the child care subsidy based on enrolments as of March 1.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

 

Australian Childcare Alliance Queensland president Majella Fitzsimmons said enrolment at some childcare centres decreased up to 90 per cent after schools were closed.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said he would continue to work with the sector to mitigate the virus' impact.

Brisbane-based MiStaffing app has adapted its business to connect workers directly with parents, launching the childcare@home service.

MiStaffing chief executive Sharyn Fewster said about 800 casual childcare workers downloaded the app in the past week.

Brisbane mum Sarah Morgan with her daughter Frankie, 3. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Brisbane mum Sarah Morgan with her daughter Frankie, 3. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Nundah mum Sarah Morgan, who has a three-year-old daughter and is running a business from home, said it was a godsend.

"Being able to hire someone to look after my daughter in my home who is a qualified educator I think is a great service," she said.

Originally published as Childcare crisis looming as virus pushes centres to brink

coronaviruspromo
child care coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant sacks 40 workers from Aust operation

        premium_icon Mining giant sacks 40 workers from Aust operation

        Business Company says coronavirus crisis contributed to difficult decision

        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices

        Residents volunteer to protect vulnerable locals

        premium_icon Residents volunteer to protect vulnerable locals

        News Small town residents rally together ‘to ensure we are prepared as a community with...

        Van filled with smoke near Emerald supermarket

        premium_icon Van filled with smoke near Emerald supermarket

        News Firefighters rushed to the scene of the incident.