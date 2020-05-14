Childcare director voted best boss in the region

A YOUNG Emerald childcare worker has been voted the Best Boss in the Central Highlands.

When CQ News asked for nominations, Alex Brooks nominated her former boss Trudy Roberts, the director at Emerald Outside of School Hours Care.

She said she was “always striving for the best and endlessly working hard”.

“She cares, supports and encourages her team. She is so positive, kind and so understanding. Hands down, the best boss,” the nomination read.

Ms Roberts, 26, said even if she didn’t win, she was stoked with the nomination.

“What (Alex) said was really lovely and I was happy with that alone, I thought that was really sweet,” she said.

When she found out she had won, Ms Roberts was flooded with supportive and kind messages from staff, past and present.

Emerald Outside School Hours Care director Trudy Roberts with the OSHC team.

“I was actually really overwhelmed, all the nice things they were all messaging me,” she said.

“I had no idea there was a poll going and then they told me they had all shared it.

“I felt very appreciated.”

Ms Roberts has always wanted to work with children, since babysitting in high school, and has worked at the centre for about seven years.

She is the prime example of the quote ‘find a job you enjoy, and you will never work a day in your life’ and puts it down to the team she works with.

“I love my job,” Ms Roberts said.

“People always talk about that Sunday anxiety because they have to start work on Monday, but I never get that, I love my job and I love my employees.

“You walk into work and everyone’s always happy, always kind.”

Ms Roberts said the close-knit team was more like a family and were always willing to help each other out.

“I don’t know many childcare centres that have a turnaround like us when it comes to staff, we keep staff for a very long time unless they have to move away,” she said.

“I love it here, I love the team and I love my job.”