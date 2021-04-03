Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

Pam McKay
3rd Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Jim McDonald’s love for all things automotive started with a 97-cent Matchbox car when he was about five years old.

That passion never waned and continues today with him being the proud owner of a stunning 1955 Ford F100.

It is one of 1200 cars entered in the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats in Rockhampton.

Jim McDonald’s 1955 Ford F100.
Jim McDonald’s 1955 Ford F100.

Queensland’s biggest car festival started in Rockhampton on Friday with a history-making street parade that featured 1054 vehicles.

It continues on Saturday and Sunday, with events including street drags, burnouts, cruising and a show ‘n’ shine.

Jim’s pick-up truck, painted in fusion gold and black, is turning plenty of heads.

“It took me about eight years all up. It’s probably got 150 different modifications,” he said.

Jim McDonald’s 1955 Ford F100.
Jim McDonald’s 1955 Ford F100.

“It’ll be on display Saturday so I’ll get around and see everything then and on Sunday my bum will be in the set just chucking laps around town, waving to people and taking people for rides.”

Jim, from Tannum Sands, was excited to take part in Rockynats but said he came with no grand expectations.

“I’m a regular car attendant but I’ve never been to anything this size before,” he said.

“You’re in the wrong business if you come here to win something. There’s got to be $5 million worth of cars here this weekend. Some of these guys’ motors cost more than my car.

“If I was here to win something, I’d be very disappointed. I’m just here to have a good time and be involved.”

Rockynats continues on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the program here.

More stories

‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

ROCKYNATS: Photos and videos from the Street Parade

‘I think this will be the best thing ever for Rocky’

ford f100 rare spares rockynats rockhampton showgrounds street parade whatson rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Football captain dies

    Football captain dies
    • 3rd Apr 2021 8:51 AM

    Just In

      Three dead in horror crash

      Three dead in horror crash
      • 3rd Apr 2021 8:34 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        Premium Content ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        News WERE YOU THERE? Check out the photos from day one of Qld’s biggest car festival in Rockhampton.

        Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Premium Content Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Weather Don’t forget an umbrella with showers and storms forecasted across the Central...

        MORE PHOTOS and VIDEO: RockyNATS 2021 Friday 02 April

        Premium Content MORE PHOTOS and VIDEO: RockyNATS 2021 Friday 02 April

        News Were you photographed at the Showgrounds by our roving reporters?

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations