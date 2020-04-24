Menu
SHOWING SPIRIT: Frankie Penhall, from Clermont Kindergarten Day Care Centre, helped decorated the fence with handmade poppies, paintings and wreaths for Anzac Day.
News

Children create a special display for Anzac Day

Kristen Booth
24th Apr 2020 3:30 PM
EVERY year children and staff and Clermont Kindergarten Day Care Centre march in the Anzac Day parade and lay handmade wreaths at the town’s memorial.

Rather than not doing anything amid coronavirus restrictions, children spent this week decorating the centre’s fence with handmade drawings, collages and paintings to commemorate the Anzacs.

Clermont Kindergarten Day Care Centre.
Administration manager Kylie Pember said she was so proud of the children for creating a display to share with the community.

“Walking past and seeing them all on the fence, it gives you warm and fuzzies,” she said.

“So many parents have complimented their work. It gives you a sense of pride.”

Children have been reading a book called Anzac Ted and spent Friday cooking Anzac biscuits to share with their families.

Anzac Day artwork.
RSL Clermont Sub-Branch president David Ward thanked the children for showing the Anzac spirit.

“Thank you, Clermont kindy, for keeping our Anzac spirit in our community with pride,” he said.

Children were also encouraged to take home their artworks on Friday to display on their letter boxes to coincide with the driveway mini-services happening this year.

Clermont Kindergarten Day Care Centre got creative for Anzac Day.
“A lot of children are participating in the 6am driveway service, so taking their items home it would give them more of an understanding why they are getting up,” Ms Pember said.

“It will help make them aware of everything that’s been sacrificed for them.”

RSLs around the country are encouraging people to head outside and light up the dawn in their driveways, at their front gates or on their verandas about 6am.

