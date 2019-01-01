Menu
Children injured in three car smash

by Talisa Eley
1st Jan 2019 12:53 PM

TWO children have been injured after a car ploughed into a row of parked cars in the cityâ€™s north this morning.

Police were called to the corner of Gainsborough Drive and Halifax Circuit just before 10am.

A spokeswoman said the boys, aged below 10, were passengers in the moving vehicle when it collided with two cars parked by the side of the road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said pair suffered minor injuries and were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The driver was not injured, and will undergo mandatory alcohol testing.

