Children run for Daniel

A FUN run to raise awareness about stranger danger for children and a day to remember and honour Daniel Morcombe - a Day for Daniel Fun Run - will be held around the country today and local schools are embracing the chance to raise funds for child safety.

Teachers and students at Blackwater North State School and Dysart State School will be taking part in the national day of action which the Daniel Morcombe Foundation established to raise awareness surrounding child safety, protection and prevention.

Daniel was abducted and murdered in December 2003, and his parents Bruce and Denise, who visited and spoke to parents and students at Blackwater North State School last term, have become dedicated child safety advocates.

Blackwater North State School principal Karryn Brunetto said the school would hold the fun run for its 420 students from 9am with a community barbecue open to parents, grandparents and friends of the school and everyone was encouraged to wear Daniel's favourite colour, red.

"The fun run course goes around the outside of the school, and we'll start with the preps who will do a shorter 500 metre course and then rotate through the rest of the children who will do at least 1.5km,” she said.

Ms Brunetto, who is passionate about educating families and keeping children safe, said it was crucial to discuss stranger danger with young people.

"We want to make people aware that you can't let the knowledge of stranger danger slip. You have to keep it a priority whether you live in a small town or a larger city and make sure all our kids are safe.”

She said Denise and Bruce had spoken about "the high five” philosophy which is for each child to identify five adults that they know they can talk to if needed.

"I think every school and every parent has a responsibility to make sure our kids are aware - and it's not about scaring them but it's about talking to them about what may happen and how to protect yourself,'' Ms Brunetto said.

"It's about the education of our kids and families, and this should be in the forefront of our minds.

"Our children must be protected as they're our future.”