Children's choir shares a story of hope

WATOTO Children's Choir is back in the Central Highlands, spreading its message of life and hope with the community.

Founded by Gary and Marilyn Skinner, the choir was born through Watoto Church, a thriving, community-focused church the couple planted in Uganda in 1984.

Each child in the choir has suffered the loss of one or both of their parents but they have now been rescued and live in a Watoto village or a neighbouring community, supported by Watoto's Neighborhood project.

This year, a group of 18 children from Uganda are on a six-month tour and will perform their concert Signs and Wonders in both Moranbah and Emerald.

The concert will feature songs that share the stories of the children and the hope they have because of God's love.

Moranbah's Oasis Life Church senior pastor Jon Larsen said choirs like Watoto allowed the community to "think beyond our own needs”.

"If you want to develop a heart for others, I can't think of a better way than to hear and see the Watoto Choir,” he said.

"The choir itself will steal your heart with their music, dance and stories, and when you hear the holistic approach that Gary and Marilyn Skinner (founders) are using, you'll see how you can be a part of truly changing a nation.”

All concerts held this weekend are free and open to all ages. For more information on the group or to support their cause, visit www.watoto.com.

Local shows

Moranbah:

Friday, June 22, 7pm at the Moranbah Community Centre

Emerald:

Saturday, June 23, 7pm at Calvary

Sunday, June 24, 10am at Emerald Uniting Church