Children’s playground coming to Emerald Golf Club

THE Emerald Golf Club will soon boast a children’s playground.

Recently awarded a council grant of more than $13,000, and with the design of the playground completed, the club expects to begin construction in six to eight weeks.

Club manager Susan Heenan successfully applied for the Central Highlands Regional Council Community Grants Program and was given $13,646 to go towards the playground, meant for kids aged three or older.

“The club hasn’t been able to offer very much in terms of a children’s play area in the past, so it’s been something that I’ve wanted to include in our facilities for a little while now,” Ms Heenan said.

“I think that this sort of playground equipment will attract more families to the club to enjoy the rest of our facilities, such as our bistro, bar, and the flow-on into more golfers on the course.”

The site of the playground, to be levelled off before construction begins.

President Peter Bailey said that club members would build the attraction.

“We’ve got the design, everything like that; we know what it’s going to look like,” he said.

“We’ll probably use local members to help construct it. We’ve got members who can escalate a site for us.”

He hoped the playground would contribute to the family-friendly atmosphere of the club.

“This will help attract more families down to the club,” Mr Bailey said.

“We want to build a family-friendly club and we often get calls from mothers groups asking if there’s a playground.

“Visitors may not be golfers, but they could be family groups: people with kids, grandparents. It’ll be small enough for them to keep an eye on the kids.”