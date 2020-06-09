Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emerald Golf Club president Peter Bailey.
Emerald Golf Club president Peter Bailey.
News

Children’s playground coming to Emerald Golf Club

Timothy Cox
9th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Emerald Golf Club will soon boast a children’s playground.

Recently awarded a council grant of more than $13,000, and with the design of the playground completed, the club expects to begin construction in six to eight weeks.

Club manager Susan Heenan successfully applied for the Central Highlands Regional Council Community Grants Program and was given $13,646 to go towards the playground, meant for kids aged three or older.

“The club hasn’t been able to offer very much in terms of a children’s play area in the past, so it’s been something that I’ve wanted to include in our facilities for a little while now,” Ms Heenan said.

“I think that this sort of playground equipment will attract more families to the club to enjoy the rest of our facilities, such as our bistro, bar, and the flow-on into more golfers on the course.”

The site of the playground, to be levelled off before construction begins.
The site of the playground, to be levelled off before construction begins.

President Peter Bailey said that club members would build the attraction.

“We’ve got the design, everything like that; we know what it’s going to look like,” he said.

“We’ll probably use local members to help construct it. We’ve got members who can escalate a site for us.”

He hoped the playground would contribute to the family-friendly atmosphere of the club.

“This will help attract more families down to the club,” Mr Bailey said.

“We want to build a family-friendly club and we often get calls from mothers groups asking if there’s a playground.

“Visitors may not be golfers, but they could be family groups: people with kids, grandparents. It’ll be small enough for them to keep an eye on the kids.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online workouts could be here to stay after COVID-19

        premium_icon Online workouts could be here to stay after COVID-19

        News Home workouts and online coaching could become permanent features of gym business models.

        Transport services increase as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Transport services increase as restrictions ease

        News The Emerald train station is one of many across the state to reopen its doors with...

        Underground off limits at Grosvenor as gas levels rise

        premium_icon Underground off limits at Grosvenor as gas levels rise

        Breaking Decision made to restrict people from entering section

        New proposed Bowen Basin mine to create 100 jobs

        premium_icon New proposed Bowen Basin mine to create 100 jobs

        Business Plan includes priority to source local FIFO and DIDO workforce for project 35km...