Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Crime

Chinese woman found dead in unit

by Mark Morri Crime Editor
27th Nov 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a woman believed to have been murdered has been found in a unit on Sydney's north shore.

Police discovered the body of the woman, a Chinese national, at an address on Bobbin Rd at Pymble this morning about 10am.

Her husband is believed to have left the country recently with the couple's two young children. The children are Australian citizens.

"What happens to the children is now a major source of negotiations between a number of parties,'' a person involved in the investigation told the Daily Telegraph

More to come

More Stories

body found homicide murder woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Autistic child learns to speak, mum thrilled

        premium_icon Autistic child learns to speak, mum thrilled

        News Young Max O’Rourke from Emerald is a support service success story.

        Learn about environmental health in the Central Highlands

        Learn about environmental health in the Central Highlands

        News Check out a mosquito under the microscope and learn how to protect the environment...

        Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        premium_icon Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        News Mines Minister Anthony Lynham speaks on plan to bring in industrial manslaughter...

        Legal action launched after two CQ quarry deaths

        premium_icon Legal action launched after two CQ quarry deaths

        Crime 'These failed controls... cannot be tolerated'