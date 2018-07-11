Menu
A young Billy Slater dives over to score for Queensland.
Rugby League

Billy looks back as end draws near

by Tony Durkin
11th Jul 2018 11:25 AM

THE scene is set for Billy Slater to make the near-perfect exit from State of Origin at Suncorp Stadium, where he has a phenomenal record.

Slater has made 11 of his 30 Origin appearances at the Cauldron, and Queensland has won nine of those matches. He has also scored five of his 12 Origin tries at the venue.

And while it would take a herculean effort to lead the Maroons to victory, Slater's final fling needs to be something very special to surpass the memory of his first appearance at the ground 15 years ago.

In that match the one-game rookie produced a magical moment that's impossible to erase from Origin folklore. Playing out of position on the wing, he scored a chip-and-chase try that would define his imminently brilliant career.

With NSW leading 12-10 and 62 minutes of the match elapsed, Slater retrieved a grubber kick from skipper Darren Lockyer on the halfway mark and cut back inside before being cornered by Blues fullback Anthony Minichiello.

From 25m out, Slater changed direction, chipped over the head of Minichiello, won the race for the ball and scored what veteran broadcaster Ray Warren described as "one of the great, great Origin tries".

One down in the series, Queensland went on to win that encounter 22-18 with 20-year-old Slater - he turned 21 two days later - named man of the match.

The now 35-year-old concedes the try was a defining moment in his career and in his autobiography, released last year, he dedicated a chapter to "The Chip and Chase".

"I don't seek out that footage, but I still see it a lot," he told author Richards Hinds.

"I might sit down at a sponsor's function and they will show it as part of a highlights package on the big screen. I would be lying if I said it didn't send a tingle down my spine, especially when I am in camp preparing for State of Origin."

Billy Slater leads the Queensland team onto the training track. (AAP Image/Darren England)
And while Slater admits the miracle try occurred so long ago that the long-haired youngster he sees on the screen could well be someone else, he says the chip and chase perfectly encapsulates the player and person he was back then.

"It happened so early in my career that it feels like half a century ago," he said.

"But on that day the chip-and-chase try was purely me. I didn't think about my football, I just played on instinct and reaction.

"I probably wouldn't do something like that today. I'm a bit more calculated with the things I do and the decisions I make."

Billy Slater gets his pass away in game two of this year's series. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
In the moment, though, that memorable try had an effect on his subconscious.

"It reminded me of the times as a kid, sitting at home watching Alfie Langer win big games," he said.

"And here was me, doing something Alfie would have done, on the biggest stage. I just couldn't believe it was me. I still can't."

A Queensland win tonight, under the leadership of Slater, would return him a finish almost as unbelievable.

NOTE: Billy Slater is one of just six wingers in 113 State of Origin encounters to be adjudged man of the match. The others were Willie Carne, Wendell Sailor, Adam McDougall, Matt Sing and Israel Folau.

