Chloe Shorten breaks silence
Politics

Chloe Shorten breaks silence

by Staff writer
11th Jun 2018 11:30 AM

CHLOE Shorten has broken her silence and responded to Michaelia Cash's threats to spread "rumours" about her husband's female staff members.

In an interview with Lisa Wilkinson on The Project last night, Bill and Chloe Shorten have lashed out at the liberal senator, saying she should be forced to apologise for her comments.

During a Senate Estimates hearing in February, Senator Cash said, "I am happy to sit here and name every young woman in Mr Shorten's office over which rumours in this place abound."

Chloe and Bill Shorten address Michaelia Cash’s comments on The Project. Picture: The Project/Network 10
Her comments came after former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was under fire for having a relationship with one of his former staff members, Vikki Campion.

The couple now have a baby son together.

Responding to Wilkinson's questions about how Senator Cash's comments impacted her, Mrs Shorten said, "I think that I've experienced so much from being in the public eye now for long enough to just not let that in."

"And also, there are some fabulous women in Bill's office and I work with them all the time, I see them all the time, they're constantly checking in on me, we do things together.

"So I've heard so many things that I just don't go there, I really don't. I don't let myself go there, I don't let the kids go there and if they do, we handle it, knock it on the head, and that's it."

Chloe Shorten answers Lisa Wilkinson's questions on The Project. Picture: The Project/Network 10
Meanwhile, the Labor leader called Cash's comments "unworthy" and said the Senator should have apologised to the women in his office.

"Women are allowed to work in politics without being the subject of innuendo, and other more powerful women should stand up for women, not denigrate them," Mr Shorten said.

"Anyway, I think that the person who paid the biggest price for the matter was the person who uttered the remarks."

When asked about the scandal surrounding Barnaby Joyce and the breakdown of his marriage, Mr Shorten refused to comment.

"I don't think I can add anything to any discussion involving them, I think we need to give them some breathing space."

He also said the perception of secret affairs were rife in Canberra wasn't a "fair characterisation".

"But I will say about my parliamentary colleagues in Canberra, I do think they're there for the right reasons. I think they're there to make a difference."

