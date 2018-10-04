Choice shames dodgy products in 2018 Shonkys

SUGARY children's snacks, school banking programs and a $189 toaster that can't make toast have been named among the year's worst products by consumer group Choice.

Portable cots that put babies at risk of suffocation, a sleep-aid vitamin supplement little better than a placebo and "magnetic healing" devices based on pseudoscience have also been shamed in the 13th annual Shonkys.

The awards recognise products "giving Australians a bad deal", Choice chief executive Alan Kirkland said in a statement.

"Our seven 2018 winners follow a long tradition of highlighting why we need to hold companies to account for their bad behaviour and why we need stronger laws to protect Australians," he said.

"The attitudes and practices of this year's winners show exactly why we need the Federal Government to take action on greater safety standards, clearer food labelling and better banking regulations."

Choice said the three big winners this year were CommBank's Dollarmites, Kellogg's Nutri-Grain 'To Go' range and portacots sold by major retailers including Big W, Kmart, Baby Bunting and Target, nearly all of which failed key safety tests.

"Since 2011 we've looked at 60 different portacots, and worryingly the vast majority failed to meet our minimum safety standard," Mr Kirkland said.

"Out of the 12 newer models of cot we recently reviewed, only two passed our major safety tests, with the others posing serious safety hazards. We've found mattresses that aren't firm enough to provide a safe sleep surface, and gaps around the side that could trap a child's head.

"It's unacceptable that there are so many of these products on the market putting children's lives at risk. If a portacot can pose a suffocation risk to a baby and still meet the legal mandatory requirements, these laws need to change."

Mr Kirkland said most Australians were surprised to learn that businesses "don't have to make sure the products they sell are safe".

"We need a General Safety Provision in Australia," he said.

Only Big W recalled its Dymples portacot after it failed Choice's safety checks. The consumer group is calling for other manufacturers it failed to pull their products.

They include Baby Bunting (B4baby), Babyco, Babyhood, Baby Bjorn, Kmart (Baby Solutions), Childcare, Elite Baby, Joie, Love N Care, Phil&Teds, Steelcraft, Target and Vee Bee.

Meanwhile, consumer groups have called for CommBank to ditch Dollarmites.

The school marketing program, by some estimates worth $10 billion in long-term value to the bank, has come under fire in recent months for perceived dodgy tactics, including hefty payments to schools to sign kids up and bank staff fraudulently activating accounts to earn bonuses.

"Over the last year we have seen repeated scandals that show banks take advantage of loyal customers," Consumer Action Law Centre CEO Gerard Brody said in a statement.

"We can no longer trust banks to teach children about the financial system. Instead we need to be teaching children to avoid the high costs and bad practices we keep seeing from the big banks."

Financial Counselling Australia CEO Fiona Guthrie said schools should deliver independent financial literacy programs and called on CommBank to sponsor "genuinely brand-free education initiatives".

"We need to ask, what lessons does the Commonwealth Bank have to teach our children?" Financial Rights Legal Centre co-ordinator Karen Cox said.

"Based on what we've seen from the royal commission into financial services, the major banks know very little about treating customers fairly."

Kellogg's, for its part, has been accused of "health-washing" its Nutri-Grain snack.

Choice said the Banana & Honey Smash To Go squeezer was marketed as a protein-filled breakfast substitute, but was full of sugar and contained less protein than Greek yoghurt. It contains 14.7g of sugar, compared with just 5.6g of protein.

"Kelloggs is telling young people this shonky snack will make them 'feel fuller for longer with protein' but what they don't highlight is how much sugar they've squeezed in to this poor option for breakfast," Choice spokeswoman Nicky Breen said.

THE 2018 SHONKYS WINNERS

• Portable cots

‘For putting kids’ safety at risk.’

"When Choice tested portable cots, we found that the vast majority failed our stringent safety tests. Alarmingly, most of the products we tested pose a risk of either suffocation or head entrapment (or both) to babies. 4baby, Babyco, Babyhood, Baby Bjorn, Baby Solutions, Childcare, Elite Baby, Joie, Love N Care, Phil&Teds, Steelcraft, and Target and Vee Bee are among the manufacturers whose portacots CHOICE wants to see recalled."

• CommBank

‘For spruiking banking products in our schools.’

"CommBank's Dollarmite school marketing program mixes unchecked corporate greed with primary schools. Employing subversive sales tactics under the guise of youth education is a particularly disgraceful act, worthy of collecting the bank a Shonky. Who can weasel its way into our schools? CommBank can."

• Kellogg's Nutri-Grain

‘For putting the squeeze on better health.’

"The original 'Ironman Food' creator claims its new 'To Go' range is 'perfect for young Aussies on the go'. When we discovered the Nutri-Grain Banana & Honey Smash Protein Squeezer contains a whopping 14.7g of sugar per packet in contrast to the 5.6g of protein it so heavily promotes, Nutri-Grain's association with elite athletes became a little hard to swallow.

• KitchenAid

‘For failing miserably at its one job — making toast.’

"The KitchenAid 2-Slice KMT2116 toaster will set you back $189, but it won't make toast. Choice tests showed all it served up was dry, slightly warm bread. There are better ways to make a statement in your kitchen than buying this pricey paperweight. For sending money up in smoke, KitchenAid takes home a Shonky."

• Bioglan

‘For dreaming up a fantasy cure for insomnia.’

"For the second year in a row Bioglan have taken out a Shonky for some questionable claims on their products. Despite spruiking its ability to 'relieve mild temporary insomnia and symptoms of mild nervous tension' Bioglan melatonin homoeopathic sleep formula contains only trace amounts of the drug and is little more than a placebo."

• Marriott Timeshare

‘For passing off a lifetime of debt as a cheap way to take a holiday.’

"Marriott Vacation Club International's timeshare deal requires you to buy into a 40-year contract that could, based on Choice calculations, see you spend nearly half a million dollars over the course of the contract - around 10 times the amount it would cost to simply book a holiday when you needed to. For ripping people off who just want to take a break, Marriott Vacation Club joins this year's winners' circle."

• Magnetic therapy devices

‘For using weak health claims to pull on hip pockets.’

"Magnetic therapy devices from brands such as Dick Wicks and BioMagnetic Sport promise to relieve pain, but with no evidence to back up these claims, the only thing they'll relieve you of is money. The brands behind these devices dish out dodgy medical advice and charge a small fortune for their products."

Source: Choice