Choir students perform with Australian group

The Beggars Christmas Favourites will be performing at the Capella Cultural Centre to kick off the festive season.

THE Central Highlands community will kick-off the festive season with a night full of carolling and bright, colourful candles.

A trio of singers and musicians known as The Beggars will perform their Christmas Favourites show at the Capella Cultural Centre.

Renee Donaghey, Quinton Dunne and Stuart Day will harmonise all the popular Christmas carols including Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Santa Clause is coming to Town, while telling stories and projecting images on screen to create a festive atmosphere.

Two local choirs, made up of Central Highlands community members, will also perform along side the group.

Venue manager Les Alberts said it would be a great chance for the Capella State School students and the Just for Fun Emerald choir to sing in front of a larger audience.

“The Beggars really get involved with the audience and also said they wanted to have some locals up there with them,” he said.

“It will be great for the students to get some exposure, rather than just singing at school.”

Mr Alberts has seen the The Beggars three times before and said the region was fortunate to have a group like them stop by.

“They put on a great show, which is always very interactive,” he said.

“It’s going to be a great night for families and friends to get together and kick off the festive season.”

The Carols by Candlelight event will be held on Saturday, November 30, and all guests will receive a free flicker candle to light up the room.

Mr Alberts said it would be great to see guests from all across the region head to Capella.

A pre-show Christmas buffet dinner of roast turkey, grilled barramundi, plum pudding and apple crumble will be available, but must be booked in advance.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for concession tickets and $10 for children, which can be booked at the Capella Cultural Centre website or over the phone.