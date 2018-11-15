Menu
Chopper called to airlift biker after crash near Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
15th Nov 2018 5:50 PM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital after a traffic crash near Ipswich this afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Ipswich Boonah Rd and Podlich Rd in Coulson at 3.30pm.

The rider sustained abdominal and back injuries in the crash.

He was later transported to PA Hospital by rescue helicopter in a serious but stable condition.

Elsewhere two people were admitted to Gatton Hospital after a two-vehicle crash just before 2pm.

The collision occurred on William and Cochrane Sts in Gatton.

Both were transported in a stable condition.

In an earlier incident two people were hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash at Goodna.

The accident occurred on Queen St at 12.55pm.

Both patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

